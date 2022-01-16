Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,437 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.01 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

