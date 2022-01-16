Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coherent were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.20.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

