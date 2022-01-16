Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599,220 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,370,000 after buying an additional 511,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,846,000 after buying an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN opened at $31.72 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 151.05.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

