Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.90% of HomeStreet worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

