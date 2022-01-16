Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

