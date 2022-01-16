Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $230.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.15. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

