Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 6,662 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

