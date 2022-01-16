Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 536,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $157,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 584.5% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

NYSE:UNH opened at $468.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

