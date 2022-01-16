Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Shares of HD stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.