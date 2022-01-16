Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

