Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $22.14 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.28% of AptarGroup worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.