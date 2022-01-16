Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,904.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,820.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

