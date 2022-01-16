Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

