Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.49 and its 200 day moving average is $479.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

