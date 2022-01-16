Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $232,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,016,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,609,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.