Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 290 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

