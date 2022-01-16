Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,721.55 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,904.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,820.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,473 shares of company stock worth $436,640,791 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.