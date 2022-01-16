Heritage Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

