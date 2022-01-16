Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HESAY opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

