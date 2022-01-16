Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HESAY opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

