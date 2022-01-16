HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

