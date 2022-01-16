HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $262.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $265.23. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

