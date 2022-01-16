HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.56 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.