Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 7.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.98 and last traded at $60.37. Approximately 6,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 364,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $847.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

