HoDooi Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

