HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $22,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

