Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Honest has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $2,671,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $14,255,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

