Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.
HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.64. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.