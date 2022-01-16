Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

