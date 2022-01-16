Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,479 shares during the period. Hope Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $132,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.