Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 199 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

