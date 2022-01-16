Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.83.

HUBG stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

