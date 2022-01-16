HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $523.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.67 ($7.11) and traded as low as GBX 454.50 ($6.17). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 459.50 ($6.24), with a volume of 81,818 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.84.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

