I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

