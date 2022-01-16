IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.