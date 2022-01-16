IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.28 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 468.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

