iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 389.3% in December

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 389.3% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. 68,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
