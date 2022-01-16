ICHI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $37.45 million and $1.39 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.06 or 0.00020982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,755 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

