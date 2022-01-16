ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE ICL opened at $11.04 on Friday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

