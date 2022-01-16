ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) versus Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Critical Survey

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.44 -$1.02 million $0.01 881.54 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 200.40 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

