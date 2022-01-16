Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPHF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,511. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

