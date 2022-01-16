Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

PI stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

