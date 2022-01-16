Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.