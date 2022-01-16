Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $549.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.