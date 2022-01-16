IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.