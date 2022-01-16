IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

