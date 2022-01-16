IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

