IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,335.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 112,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

MPC opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

