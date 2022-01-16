INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 5,813 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $80.15 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $815.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

INDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.