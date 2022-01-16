Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.