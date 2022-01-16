Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.97.
INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
