INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 in the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,341,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

